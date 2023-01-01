Country’s economy needs political stability, says Senator Siddiqui

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddique has said that economic stability was among the challenges faced by Pakistan which required political steadiness and continuation of economic policies.

During a discussion with leaders of Pakistani community at Pakistan Embassy, Washington DC, the PML-N stalwart and senator maintained that unreliability and disruption in the policies could prove fatal for the economy.

Irfan Siddique said that it was a matter of satisfaction that the political leadership, institutions and other stakeholders of the country were very well cognizant that the past mistakes should not be repeated. He opined that the PML-N leadership had put the country on the path of progress, the growth rate increased to over 6 percent, and eliminated the scourge of terrorism, but the incidents of 2017 had inflicted huge damage to that journey of progress and prosperity, a press release on Saturday said.

The senator further said that May 9 incidents had hurt the sentiments of every patriotic Pakistani, adding vandalism at installations of armed forces and disrespect to Shuhada of the country, who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland, were unacceptable to all Pakistanis.

He observed that throughout civilized societies, the miscreants were being made to face the law of the land, but now attempts were being made by raising human rights issues and creating hurdles in the legal way of bringing these elements involved in the abhorrent 9th May incidents to accountability.

In this regard, different resources were being used abroad, he added.

The delegation included prominent business leaders and community leaders including Mussadiq Chughtai, Muhammad Khushegi, Senator Akbar Khawaja, Dr Javaid Manzoor and Kashmir leader and Advisor to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Zareef.

Senator Siddique further said that the history of the two major political parties of the country was full of strenuous efforts, ordeals, and sacrifices, adding that the leadership of these parties preferred to sacrifice their lives and accepted exiles but never had been a part of any conspiracy against the country and its institutions by brainwashing the people to damage the national solidarity and prestige.

Lauding the role of the overseas Pakistanis in the economic prosperity of their country, he said that they were well aware and wanted stability and economic uplift of Pakistan.

Any plot to create fissures among the overseas Pakistanis would not succeed, he added.

The senator further said that despite economic difficulties, the defence requirements of the country could not be neglected. (APP)