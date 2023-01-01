Code of conduct prepared for peace, intersect harmony during Muharram: CII

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) at its meeting chaired by Qibla Ayaz in Islamabad on Saturday unanimously prepared a code of conduct for peace and intersect harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

Sharing main points of the code of conduct at a news conference in Islamabad, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz said no individual should indulge in sectarian hatred, armed sectarian conflict or forcefully imposing his ideology on others saying this is contrary to the spirit of Shariat and it is Fassad Fil Ard. Qibla Ayaz said that according to the code of conduct, no public or private religious and educational institution should involve itself in inciting violence and extremism, and that strict action will be initiated against those involved in such acts including that of sectarianism.

The code of conduct recognized the right of all schools of thought of Islam to preach their beliefs but stressed that nobody is allowed to spread hatred or hurl baseless allegations against any sect, individual or institution.

The code of conduct emphasized the duty to respect the sanctity of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), all other Prophets, Companions of the Holy Prophet, Caliphs, wives of the Holy Prophet and Ahl-e-Bayt.

Qibla Ayaz said it is responsibility of all religious scholars and people belonging to other segments of the society to fully support state and state institutions especially the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for peace and stability in the country. He said the people should refrain from becoming part of any anti-state movement and that the state should act sternly against such elements. The code of conduct further emphasized upon the citizens to accept the supremacy of the constitution and ensure sanctity of the state. It said that the individuals should fulfill their allegiance of loyalty with the state. (NNI)