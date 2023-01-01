Court approves Imaan Mazari’s bail application in terrorism case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has approved the bail application of advocate Imaan Mazari.

The anti-terrorism court approved Mazari’s bail against the surety bonds of Rs10,000.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case on Saturday.

Her bail was approved in a terrorism case registered at Bara Kahu police station in Islamabad.

Zainab Janjua, Qaiser Imam, and Ahsan Jamal Pirzada appeared before the court on behalf of Imaan Mazari.

The court reduced the amount of security bonds for bail to Rs10,000 at the request of Mazari’s lawyer.

Mazari is accused of providing financial support to terrorists.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was also present in the court during her daughter’s bail application hearing.