ATC discharges Asad Umar in five terrorism cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has discharged former federal minister and PTI quitter Asad Umar in five cases registered under the provisions of violence and mayhem displayed on May 9 after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The anti-terrorism court on Saturday discharged Asad Umar in five terrorism cases when police informed the court that the former PTI leader was not required in these cases.

Asad Umar is booked in three cases registered at Sarwar Road police station, one each at Race Course and Gulberg police stations in Lahore.

He is discharged in case 852/23 lodged at Race Course police station, case 1283/23 at Gulberg police station, and case 97/23 at Sarwar police station.