Court records statements against Nawaz in graft case

Tariq Ullah Wardak

ISLAMABAD: The counsel of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has completed his cross-examination with UK based witness Robert Radley in the accountability court in Nawaz Sharif and his Family corruption case on Friday through video link.

The High Commissioner identified the witnesses, Prosecution team and two defence counsels. First the examination in chief of Robert Radley was recorded. Afterwards the defence cross examined the PW asking whether he knows the Presecution team, whereupon PW replied that he met with them yesterday for orientation of modalities of recording of statement. Subsequently the defence discussed the merits/ findings of the report and lastly discussed the calibri font (one of the program of windows vista software).

The PW while explaining the beta version(prototype) of software expressed it was introduced in 2005 purely for trial/ testing by restricting it only to licensed IT expert, hardware manufacturer for rectifying bugs, problems etc.

It’s was commercially launched on 31st Jan, 2007 for usage purpose, hence prior to that it could not be used for typing documents.

While explaining this he referred to his research notes which he placed before him. At this juncture the Defence raised objection that PW was reading notes.

In reply the PW said that he was authorised to do so under British law and he also discussed his research notes with the Prosecution team yerterday. Whereupon the defence asked a copy of the same for cross examination.

Haris, asked if that meant, due to lack of time the report submitted was not correct. Radley responded that was not the case and that he was completely certain about the accuracy of his report adding that if he wasn’t pressed for time the report would have been more detailed.

After Radley, the court recorded the statement of Raja Akhtar, owner of the Quist law firm in UK.

Akhtar said that he was provided with the copies of the documents submitted before the Supreme Court, which included trust declarations for Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited.

Another trust declaration for Comber Group Inc. was also sent to him, Akhtar confirmed.

Freeman Box Solicitors confirmed to Quist that the trust deed between Hussain and Maryam Nawaz was signed on February 4, 2006, said Akhtar.

He further said that he saw a lot of irregularities and fraud in the documents provided to him.

The case was adjourned till March 02th 2018. Also JIT cheif Wajid zia has been summoned by court.

