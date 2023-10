CPEC to alleviate poverty: PM

BEIJING (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a manifestation of strategic relationship said the project has proved as a “catalyst of growth, poverty alleviation and job creation”.

“The CPEC is a beacon of progress and prosperity. It is not just an economic corridor, but a symbol of Pak-China strategic trust,” he said in an interaction with representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks and scholars. PM Kakar, who is in China on an official visit to attend the Belt and Road Forum, said the CPEC had transformed the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan, upgrading modern infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity and ensuring energy security.

He mentioned that since the launch of CPEC during the landmark visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015, the project resulted in addition of 800 kilometres of roads, and creation of 8,000 mega watt electricity, and 0.2 million job opportunities. He expressed confidence that as a project of socio-economic prosperity and sustainable development, CPEC would usher in a new era of development and regional prosperity.

The prime minister recalled that the Chinese vice president during his visit to Pakistan this August outlined five corridors of comprehensive development including growth, livelihood, innovation, greenness, and openness. He proposed that the next phase of CPEC should be deeper integration of economy so as to tap the potential of development for the mutual benefit of two countries. Kakar said being the native of Balochistan, he was cognizant of the potential of the area and added that “in collaboration with China, we are poised to unlock opportunities of progress and regional connectivity in Gwadar.”

As part of green technology, he invited the Chinese companies to invest in solar energy sector and called for strengthening energy linkages between Gilgit and Xingiang region. He said during his upcoming visit to Urumqi in China, he would discuss with stakeholders the opportunities to bring closer collaboration with the Chinese in diverse fields.

Kakar said Paksitan’s huge youth bulge could contribute to the country’s economy provided they are given opportunities besides learning from the Chinese experience. He said Pakistan enjoyed close and valuable ties with China and would not allow anything to undermine this unique relationship.

Noting the progress of CPEC over the last 10 years, the prime minister underlined the importance of reflecting on the journey thus far, identifying the successes, reviewing the lessons learned, and charting out a map for the next phase of high-quality development of the project. He also shared that the two sides had agreed to convert the CPEC into a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development.In their remarks, Chinese academics and scholars underscored the importance and significance of CPEC as a great partnership between Pakistan and China under BRI.

They also reaffirmed the continued interest of Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and to contribute to the further growth of CPEC, enhanced regional connectivity and sustainable development. At the roundtable, the participants agreed that through collective efforts of the two nations, CPEC can become a pivot for regional trade and connectivity and a bridge for people-to-people contacts.

Prior to his address to the think-tanks, the prime minister in his post on social media platform X said he had a productive meeting with Ren Libo, President of the Grandview Institution. “We discussed shared goals and vision for the future. Grateful for his useful input and looking forward to further strengthening the fraternal bond between Pakistan and China,” the prime minister said.

PM, SL President discuss ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka today. The two leaders fondly recalled the close and cordial relations and immense goodwill between the people of the two countries.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to work together to fight poverty and promote economic growth and development for benefit of the entire region. He also expressed his desire to promote peace and enhance connectivity through regional cooperation.

While noting that Pakistan and Sri Lanka were facing broadly similar economic challenges, the two leaders exchanged notes on this important subject. They agreed that the concerned authorities on both sides will remain in contact to exchange experiences and best practices in areas such as privatization of State-Owned Enterprises.

The President of Sri Lanka thanked the Prime Minister for conveying warm sentiments on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan. The leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and continue the long-standing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two leaders also expressed deep concern at the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza caused by the ongoing Israeli attacks. In this regard, they called for immediate cessation of hostilities by Israel; establishment of a humanitarian corridor to provide aid to the besieged people of Gaza; and a two-state solution, resulting in the establishment of a viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Caretaker PM attends state banquet hosted for world leaders: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday attended a state banquet, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the world leaders participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum. The prime minister was accompanied by senior ministers of his cabinet, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Held at the iconic Great Hall of the Peoples, the banquet was attended by the heads of state/government of Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Chile, among several other world leaders. At the banquet, the prime minister was welcomed by President Xi and First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Kakar also held informal interactions with the world leaders attending the event. The prime minister arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum at the invitation of President Xi.

Pakistan values Chinese cooperation in education & research: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its cooperation with China in the field of education and research. The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Ren Libo, President of the Grandview Institution, held in Beijing.

PM Kakar, who is in China to attend the Belt and Road Forum,said collaboration with the Chinese institutions in the field of education could help the country attain its goals. He termed China a close friend of Pakistan which supported it at all difficult times. In his post on social media platform X, Kakar said, “We discussed shared goals and vision for the future. Grateful for his useful input and looking forward to further strengthening the fraternal bond between Pakistan and China.”