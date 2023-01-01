Crackdown against gas pilferers continued; 133 connections disconnected, says SNGPL

F.P. Report I

SLAMABAD: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 133 connections while imposing fine of Rs17.048 Million and 418 under billing cases processed In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas and 05 disconnected on the use of compressor, 38 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs5.784 million booked against gas theft and Rs0.021 Million booked against underbilling.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 09 connections on use of compressor while another 01 against illegal use of gas and 22 under billing cases processed. In Multan, the company disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas, 03 disconnected on the use of compressor, 03 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs0.026 million booked against gas theft and Rs0.012 Million booked against underbilling.

In Sheikhupura, the regional team disconnected 17 connection on illegal use of gas and 72 under billing cases processed In Peshawar, the company disconnected 44 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. Rs0.805 Million has been booked against gas theft. In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 07 gas connections on illegal use of gas. SNGPL’s team in Mardan 11 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas,100 under billing cases processed and Rs0.6 Million booked against underbilling

The regional team in Gujranwala were disconnected 02 meters on the use of compressor and 06 disconnected on illegal use of gas and 44 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs0.154 million booked against gas theft and Rs0.064 Million booked against underbilling. In Sargodha, the regional team disconnected 03 connections on the use of compressor, 47 under billing cases processed. Rs0.096 Million booked against underbilling.

In Sialkot, the regional team disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas while imposing fine of Rs0.391 million booked against gas theft and Rs8.670 Million booked against underbilling.

The company disconnected 08 connection on illegal use of gas in Islamabad, 10 under billing cases processed while imposing fine of Rs0.240 Million booked against underbilling. In Sahiwal, 04 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas. The regional team in Faisalabad 82 under billing cases processed and 05 disconnected on illegal use of gas and another 02 on the use of compressor while imposing fine of Rs0.150 million booked against gas theft and Rs0.035 Million booked against underbilling.