CTD detains two terrorist in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday conducted an operation and arrested two terrorists involved in sectarian target killings in Karachi.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were identified as Haider Zaidi and Ali Raza.

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorists killed Shakeel in Malir and Jamaat-e-Islami activist Wasif in 2007. They also killed Farhan Baig in North Nazimabad and Abdul Wahid in Taimuria area of Karachi in 2013. They also killed a student of Ashraf-al-Madaris in 2018.

The spokesperson also said that accused Haider Zaidi also went to Syria to participate in anti-ISI war. The accused also confessed to receiving terrorist training from Para Chinar during interrogation.