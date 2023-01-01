Culture Beat: Authentic masterpieces displayed in Beijing

Authentic masterpieces displayed in Beijing

A total of 47 authentic masterpieces by world-class artists have arrived in Beijing for a nearly three-month showcase.

The opening ceremony of the event was held on Saturday in Beijing’s 798 Art Zone. This new exhibition brings together works by 36 world-class art masters including Monet, Van Gogh, Modigliani and Miró.

The exhibits spans from the 1860s to the 1970s.

Stefano Silvani, head of the ­Exhibition in Asia from Italian ­exhibition company Mondo Mostre, said at the opening ceremony that the audience can see from Paris to New York and the development of Western art in the past 100 years.

“The mission of the work is not only to have artists to create, but we also need to present the works created by them to more ­audiences. I hope the audience will like this exhibition,” Silvani said.

All the works in this exhibition come from the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, which was established in 1883 with tens of thousands of paintings, sculptures and installations held in it.

New variety show boosts actors’ careers

Hit It Off is a new variety show airing on Youku video starting from July 13.

This reality show sees young actors and actresses embark on a two-month study journey.

The show invites actors with different acting experiences and personality backgrounds to gather together.

In the first episode, they used anonymous group chats during dinner time to help the participants understand the personality of each other better and quicker, as well as to gather more information from each other.

The show presents the various character relationships that young people can easily relate to and immerse themselves in.

