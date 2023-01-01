Culture Beat: Streams Gallery holds first Beijing exhibition

The Streams Gallery is currently presenting its first exhibition in Beijing. Li Yun Da Tong (The Great Together) brings together 20 artists from 12 countries, whose imaginative and sincere works highlight humanity’s vision for the future. The exhibition is set to run until August 20.

Karen Kei, the founder of Streams Gallery, returned to China’s Hong Kong SAR after graduating from university.

She opened Streams Gallery in Hong Kong in 2021. With its unique style in which pop culture, black humor, trendy art, and a focus on and reflection of new media and social media become keywords, the gallery interprets the contradictions, conflicts, and reconciliations between reality and dreams through the use of different artistic approaches across various mediums. The gallery expresses its new understanding and interpretation of contemporary art through its exhibitions. Besides building its collection, the gallery also actively and constantly seeks cross-border cooperation.

Streams Gallery hopes to work with more innovative cross-border artists and institutions, provide more options for the audience, and inject the energy of the new generation into the future through its Beijing exhibitions.

Courtesy: globaltimes