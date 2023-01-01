Customs foil bid to smuggle huge cache of arms at Torkham border

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Customs foiled attempt to smuggle weapons into the country from Afghanistan at the Torkham border on Monday.

According to the customs authorities, a huge cache of arms have been seized during checking at the border. The weapons were kept hidden in secret boxes inside the container of coal.

Officials said the recovered weapons include Russian and Turkish 12-bore guns, 600 cartridges of various weapons and gunpowder.

Customs officials have handed over the Afghani driver to the police for legal action. They said the seized weapons were to be used to disrupt the law and order situation in the country.