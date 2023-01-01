‘Daniyal, Talal punished as they told truth’: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that both Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry were punished only because they were telling the truth at that time which was not acceptable to those who wanted to minus Nawaz Sharif from politics.

In a tweet, she congratulated both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders for emerging as real leaders in front of history and the masses. “Both of them faced extremely unfavorable conditions but did not leave the path of truth nor did they leave the people of the constituency, and stood by their position, leadership and party”, she maintained. She congratulated Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, and the people of their constituency.

Marriyum inaugurates modern monitoring system at DEMP: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has inaugurated the Central Monitoring System at Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) which will help the government in swift data gathering and monitoring through modern technology.

“Pleased to launch and inaugurate today the new and first Central Monitoring System (CMS) in Pakistan based on an Artificial Intelligence-enabled modern monitoring software, ACTUS DIGITAL (Digital Content Logger), for monitoring electronic, print and digital media,” the minister said in a tweet. She said the CMS was capable of machine learning, speech recognition, video ad detection and data research. “It will enable quick and accurate media monitoring and information gathering, which will enable faster and better informed government decision-making,” she added.

The minister said the new system would also be available to the students of the Information Services Academy. She appreciated the Information Ministry’s team on the launch of new system.