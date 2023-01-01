Dawlance commemorates ‘World Ozone Day’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Dawlance is the leading producer of refrigerators and a wide range of home appliances in Pakistan. Dawlance has changed its Refrigerant usage in air conditioners; from R410A to a much safer gas, which will also be recycled in the future, for a sustainable future.

Being a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the 2nd largest manufacturer in Europe, Dawlance believes in a sustainable growth policy: ‘Progress Today – Preserve Tomorrow’, reflecting a strong commitment to social wellbeing. As a socially responsible enterprise, Dawlance continues to invest in innovative technologies that promise a higher quality of life with environmental and economic sustainability, for the healthy progress of future generations.

This year’s theme for the ‘International Ozone Day’ is: “Montreal Protocol – Keeping us, our food, and vaccines cool”. Being a specialized innovator of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Dawlance is highlighting the importance of these technologies in safeguarding the well-being of humanity.

The switch from R410A to a safer refrigerant gas in Dawlance appliances will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2024, promising a greener future to curtail climate change.

On this World Ozone Day, Dawlance encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to join hands in preserving the ozone layer, a vital shield that protects us from harmful ultraviolet radiation. By adopting eco-friendly technologies and sustainable practices, we can collectively create a better, healthier, and safer world for current and future generations.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Dawlance – Syed Hasan Jameel stated that: “We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of the community and our consumers. That is why we are using a much safer gas in our appliances, which is recognized for its minimal impact on the environment and protection of the ozone layer. This two-pronged approach – using this gas and implementing refrigerant recycling, is a testament to Dawlance’s leadership in environmental stewardship and its dedication to a cleaner, sustainable world.”

Dawlance, a leading home appliances brand of Pakistan now part of Arçelik, Turkey, was established in 1980 with the vision of making Dawlance a Global brand by practicing reliability and making Pakistan Proud.

Dawlance was acquired by Arçelik in 2016 after which Dawlance became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the 2nd largest White goods company in Europe. Dawlance now serves its customers in 3 functions involving Food Care, Fabric Care, and Home Care with its wide range of appliances including refrigerators, freezers, micro-wave ovens, water dispensers, small kitchen appliances, hoods &hobs, washing machines, dishwashers, and air conditioners.

Dawlance promises reliability in every way for its consumers and stakeholders alike; Reliability is the key characteristic of Dawlance and is exercised within all functions of the company; it is in fact embedded in the organization’s culture.

Aside from its reliability, Dawlance’s major strengths are differentiation and relevance- it makes products that are relevant to the needs of Pakistani households but with an element of differentiation; Dawlance takes pride in introducing innovative products for the Pakistani market to enhance the lifestyle of its consumers and deliver a superior product experience.