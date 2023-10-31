Batik Air launches Karachi, Kuala Lumpur route

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Batik Air is excited to announce the launch of direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur commencing on 31 October 2023. This sought-after route underscores Batik Air’s steadfast dedication to expanding its worldwide accessibility, ensuring effortless connections for travellers across the globe.

Following the resounding success of its daily flights to Lahore, Batik Air is proud to mount new services between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur, commencing with three times weekly flights.

The new route strengthens the airline’s ties between the countries, fostering both business and leisure travel opportunities. Group Strategy Director of Batik Air and Lion Group, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy expressed his optimism for this vibrant route, stating that they are beginning this journey with immense enthusiasm, leveraging the achievements they’ve obtained from establishing its presence in Pakistan since March 2016.

“Much like our previous successful routes, we hold a strong belief in the prosperous growth of this Karachi connection, further enhancing the expansion of our network,” he said. Given the positive response to Batik Air’s Lahore route, he believes that the airline’s winning formula of excellent service, competitive fares, and efficient operations will translate into success on the Karachi-Kuala Lumpur route as well.

Embark on a journey to Malaysia, where vibrant cultures and breathtaking landscapes beckon Pakistani travellers. Experience the enchanting blend of old and new in Kuala Lumpur’s soaring skyline and historical sites. Indulge in the culinary delights of diverse flavours, from spicy street food to exquisite dining and explore other captivating Malaysian destinations such as Penang, Langkawi, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

“Embrace the hospitality of our nation as you explore its diverse tapestry. We welcome you with open arms to embrace the true essence of Malaysia, Truly Asia in every captivating moment,” said Chandran. The Kuala Lumpur-Karachi route is an essential step in Batik Air’s ongoing mission to enhance connectivity to key destinations.

As Chandran pointed out, the airline views each new route as a chance to improve lives and foster closer connections amongst people. This expansion not only benefits travellers but also contributes to bolstering the economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

This flight is operated using the brand-new Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring 12 Business Class and 150 Economy Class seats, ensuring passengers enjoy maximum comfort during their journey. Batik Air also offers a selection of pre-purchased meals and additional baggage allowance at discounted rates. Meals and drinks are also available for sale on-board in all Batik Air flights.