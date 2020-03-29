Dean Jones criticises Pakistan domestic system over Umer Khan snub

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Karachi Kings’ Head Coach Dean Jones is unhappy with Pakistan’s domestic system over lack of opportunities for talented spinner Umer Khan.

While speaking in a YouTube video, Jones slammed the First-Class (FC) structure in Pakistan for not giving the slow left-arm spinner, who has been one of the most promising players for Kings over the past couple of seasons, regular chances.

Khan has just played three FC games since making his debut in 2018. Also, he has only featured in 15 List A matches since his debut in January 2016.

“We [Karachi Kings] have got a young boy Umer Khan and we know he is a sensational kid. He did not even get half the games in first-class cricket which is ridiculous stuff,” said Jones. “The kid is a potential superstar and he will probably be in my 15-16 players [squad] to go for the T20 World Cup.”

The former Australian cricketer also questioned the decision making of Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq. “I think the ideas and philosophy of Misbah and his advisers is different from me and also different to a lot of teams around the world,” he said.

Earlier, Jones had also shared his experience of coaching Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam, during the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While answering questions during a Twitter session, the former Australian cricketer heaped praise on Babar by stating that it was a ‘pure joy’ to coach the Pakistan Twenty20 International (T20I) captain.

He also gave his opinion about Pakistan team’s captaincy during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. “I have spoken to Babar about this. How he should set up to each team. They his team needs to evolve and change to suit each opponent. Working out game plans etc,” said Jones.

The former Islamabad United head coach also spoke about the fitness of opener Sharjeel Khan, which has been the talk of the town in the recent past. “Sharjeel is sending me videos everyday on his fitness. He knows what I expect and he is doing it,” he said.