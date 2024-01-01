Death toll from pneumonia rises to 379 in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Five more children died of pneumonia across Punjab on Saturday, taking the death toll in the province in two months to 379.

As many as 711 more children suffering from pneumonia fever confirmed across Punjab.

Not less than 166 new patients of pneumonia fever were reported in Lahore only.

So far this year, 28,187 cases of pneumonia have been reported across Punjab.

Since January 162 children have died due to pneumonia in Lahore while 6059 cases of pneumonia have been reported in the provincial capital so far this year.