Admissions to start from March 15 in Lahore’s govt schools

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Education Department has decided to kickstart admission drive 2024 in government schools of Lahore from March 15, on Saturday.

In this regard an action will be taken against school principals who do not meet the target of admissions this year.

All schools will be given a target of ten percent additional enrollments according to which as many as 280,000 more children have to be admitted in Lahore.

Currently, there are more than 0.6 million children studying in the government schools of Lahore.

The target of admissions has to be met by 31 October 2024 while the new academic year will start from April 1.