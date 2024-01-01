‘Delhi Chalo’ Farmers March continue on fifth day in India

NEW DELHI (INP): Indian farmers march continued on the fifth day as thousands of farmers, led by 250 farmer unions, are gathered and protesting for guaranteed minimum prices, debt relief, crops and policy reforms, in the outskirts of New Delhi.

As per Indian media reports, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ograhan) also announced to protest outside the residences of three senior BJP leaders in Punjab.

According to Economic Times, another farmers faction, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), also announced plans to escalate their protest against the BJP’s Modi government anti-farmers policies.

Bharatiya Kisan Union Punjab former chief minister Amarinder Singh, BJP’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar and senior leader Keval Singh Dhillon are ready to stage outside the homes.

It is pertinent to note that India has been heading towards general elections this year amid the allegations of anti-Muslim and anti-minorities policies by the center govenrment of India led by BJP.

The hindutva party is expecting to get third term in office at times when India’s PM has inaugurated the Ram Temple on the site of the Babri mosque violating the basic rights of Muslims, which are the largest minority in India.

Declaring its support for farmers with the “Delhi Chalo March”, the union will also protest at hundreds of toll plazas across India. Bharatiya Kisan Union Tractor Rally led by Gurunam Singh Charuni will take out a tractor rally today in solidarity with the Delhi Chalo March.

The Delhi Chalo March, which started on Tuesday, has been stopped for the fifth day by the security personals in the border areas of Shambhu and Khanuri

Despite the heavy-handed tactics of the Modi government, it has been announced that the march will continue until the demands of the farmers are accepted.