Dengue cases on the rise in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Dengue fever has again reared its head in Lahore and no less than 18 new dengue cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

According to a data collected from different hospitals, as many as 28 dengue patients already are under treatment in different hospitals of the city.

Reportedly, 19 patients are under treatment in government hospitals and 9 patients are in private hospitals.

Two dengue patients are under treatment at Shalimar Hospital, 1 at Sharif Medical City, 1 at Farooq Hospital, 5 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 4 at Mayo Hospital, and one each at Nawaz Sharif Yaki Gate and Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara.

The report revealed that around 1,561 dengue larvae were recovered from different areas of the city in last 24 hours.