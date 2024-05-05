Pakistan’s Dr. Shahzad Baig makes it to TIME’s 100 world leaders in health

F.P. Report

NEW YORK : US news magazine TIME has included Dr. Shahzad Baig, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme’s national coordinator, to its list of 100 most influential people across the world in the field of health in 2024.

The list, titled ‘TIME100 HEALTH,’ this week honored individuals from across the world for their services for fresh discoveries, novel treatments, and global victories over disease.

Baig was recognized for his efforts for the eradication of poliovirus, which mainly affects children under the age of ten years by invading their nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.

“On the front lines in the effort to stamp it [polio] out is Dr. Shahzad Baig, national coordinator of Pakistan’s polio-eradication program,” TIME wrote on its website.

“In 2019, polio disabled or killed 147 people in Pakistan; since Baig assumed the position, in 2021, case counts have plummeted, with only six children stricken in 2023.”

Before arriving in Pakistan, Baig was a technical adviser to Nigeria’s polio eradication effort, which succeeded spectacularly, according to the US magazine.

In 2020, the African country became the most recent one in the world to be declared polio-free.

“If Baig has his way, Pakistan will be the next,” it added.

Courtesy: arabnews