Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Call with Australian and New Zealand Counterparts

33 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell held a call today with Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade counterparts. They discussed our ongoing cooperation to support a secure, prosperous, free and open Indo-Pacific region. The parties also discussed how we can increase our coordination and cooperation to support Pacific Islands development aspirations as outlined in the Pacific Islands Forum 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

