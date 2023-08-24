DG NAB KP Waqar Ahmad held an open public hearing

F.P. Report

Peshawar: Director General NAB KP Mr. Waqar Ahmad Chauhan held an open public hearing on 30th August, 2023 in NAB KP Peshawar accompanied by concerned officers. About 150 x complainants were heard and appropriate orders on complaints were issued on the spot.

According to the statement issued by Mian Muhammad Waqar, Director NAB KP. The complaints pertaining to Bribery, criminal breach of trust, cheating public at large and abetment were lodged. Most of the complaints were related to various housing schemes who are not delivering their promises despite lapse of many years / decades. 69 x complaints were regarding Regi Model Town.

The DG ordered OI/c CVC to put up the complaint in upcoming Complaint Scrutiny Meeting for appropriate action and taking of matter with PDA, Commissioner Peshawar Division, DC Peshawar, DC Khyber, CCPO, FC, Home Department & Local Govt Department of Govt of KP. 30 x complaints were about Zarak Garden Mardan, Zohaib Garden Mardan, City Residencia Peshawar & other housing societies. The DG ordered the CIT & Prosecution Wing to look into the mater, so that cognizance of the matter is taken as per Amended National Accountability Act 2022. Complaints were also registered regarding online scam.

The DG ordered on spot the CIT to look into grievances of the complainants. The DG also instructed the Directors of NAB KP to hold a meeting with all regulatory departments relating to housing societies. Later on NAB will also seek intervention of Chief Secretary KP to safeguard the interest of common citizen. The DG urged the general public to invest their hard earned money cautiously and ask for NOC etc from regulators in housing sector, online scam, Modarba & Musharka. The DG also informed the general public that NAB takes cognizance of cheating public at large in which affectees are 100 and having minimum, value of Rs. 500 million.