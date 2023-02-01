DIG Amanullah Memorial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Champion enters quarter final round

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: DIG Amanullah Memorial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship entered the quarter final round in which Hamza Ruman, Shah Sawar Khan, Saqib Hayat, Aqib Hayat, Shaan Mahmood qualified for the quarter finals of men’s singles.

Hamza Roman defeated Shahid Afridi by six fours, six threes, Shah Sawar Khan defeated Muhammad Khan by six one six threes, Saqib Hayat defeated Zakirullah by six in the quarter-final matches of the ongoing championship at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar.

Aqib Hayat defeated Hazrat Ali by six one six one, Shaan Mehmood qualified for the quarter finals by defeating Jawad Khan by six one six two. Defeated by one six two, Hasan Khan defeated Arham Amjad six one six, Mohammad Daniyal defeated Ahmed Khalil six three six one and qualified for the second stage.

In U-18 Shahwar Khan beat Jawad six three six two Junaid Khan defeated Saifullah six four six four, Arsalan Khan defeated Abdul Samad six one six two Shayan Afridi defeated Ikhtsham Khan six one six one Muhammad Uzair defeated Abdul Rahman six three six three and Uzair Khan qualified for the quarter finals by defeating Hazrat Ali six three six two.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Dr. Farhat Abbas, Cardiologist, was the special guest along with General Secretary of Provincial Tennis Association Omar Ayaz. Khalil, coaches Ruman Gul, Nauman Khan, Zakirullah, Shehryar, Shah Hussain and Shahid were present.