Doctors ask residents to stay at home amid Kabul lockdown

KABUL (TOLO News): The lockdown in Kabul began on Saturday, and a number of physicians serving in public hospitals called on residents to stay at home and follow health advice in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the country, where so far 120 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Stay at home. Only one of your family members should go outside to shop or for other purposes–and they should wear a mask and gloves and when they return home they should throw out their mask and gloves and wash their shoes as well and then they can enter the home,” said Assadullah Esmat, head of the infectious diseases hospital in Kabul.

“If one person is infected, he will infect his family and then the society with the virus,” he added.

“The coronavirus does not have a vaccine. Quarantine is the only solution to it. Lockdown was implemented well in European countries as well as in the US and China,” said Faridullah Azizi, a doctor.

Qargha Lake, a recreational place in Kabul, was not as empty as expected on the second day of lockdown on Sunday.

“No one has visited here (a playground) from the day the government announced lockdown,” said Rafiqullah, owner of a football ground in Kabul.

The doctors also advised that people should take vitamin D and vitamin C to keep their immunity strong.