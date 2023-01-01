Domestic printing of academic documents: Finance and Higher Education ministries sign MoU

KABUL (Agencies): The Finance and Higher Education Ministries of the country have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to print one million copies of academic documents domestically.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Nasser Akhund, the Acting Minister of Finance, and Mawlavi Neda Mohammad Nadim, the Acting Minister of Higher Education.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, this MoU will facilitate the printing of one million security papers for the Ministry of Higher Education. This includes 500,000 diplomas and 500,000 transcripts, which were previously printed in Germany.

The sample of these security papers has been evaluated by professionals. They have confirmed that its quality meets international standards and offers an economic advantage.