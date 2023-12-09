Driving licence and traffic issues

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister officially launched the online learning driving license application allowing applicants to effortlessly secure learning driving licenses online from the comfort of their homes. As said, the Punjab government is extending its support to the public by providing facilities for obtaining learning driving licenses at patrolling posts, service centers, and the front desks of police stations.

The Punjab Chief Minister and relevant departments undoubtedly made significant endeavours in making driving learning easy by issuing online driving licenses to citizens, however there are serious glitches attached with the tact of driving including driver fitness, driver training and education, public safety, social and environmental protection along with management of citizenry life in the country. Such important elements have always been overlooked by Pakistani strategists in their quest for comfort, ease and shortcut. Every year, thousands of road accidents occur that lead to loss of precious lives and economic losses that amount to almost 2.5% of the country’s GDP. The reason for fatal accidents is often identified as rash driving, overspeeding or technical fault in the vehicles. Unfortunately, as a nation we always choose comforts and shortcuts for ourselves and ignore national interests, public wellbeing and above all the aspect of national building.

As of today, ungoverned traffic and untidy citizenry life are major problems in almost all cities across Pakistan. The traffic has shaped into a grave issue due to shopkeepers’ encroachment on footpaths, the influx of cart sellers on the roads, non hedence and no-enforcement of traffic rules and lax monitoring/ regulation of the traffic by the police. Meanwhile, a majority of the traffic lights on crossroads are unserviceable in the twin cities and the public is applying first come first serve rule thus making a dire situation of the traffic in busy areas.

So far, Insufficient education, no drivers training and non implementation of traffic/ driving regulations have been primary reasons for bad and risky traffic in most parts of the country. In fact, comprehensive traffic plans, efficient monitoring and regulation, and skilled driving are crucial needs of the modern-day busy life, which our society badly lacks. Proper training, testing and evaluation of drivers enhances road safety by reducing accidents through better handling, anticipation of hazards, and defensive driving techniques. It is high time that our leadership considers these aspects along with bringing ease to the public so our nation emerges as one of the civilized, disciplined and progressed nations instead of an uncivilized and undisciplined crowd.