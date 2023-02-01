Chairman FBR addresses passing out ceremony of Assistant Collectors of 50th STP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The final passing out ceremony of Assistant Collectors of Customs from 50th Specialized Training Program (STP) was held at Customs Academy of Pakistan (CAP).

Mr. Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Ms. Zeba Hai Azhar, Member Customs FBR along-with Director General Customs Academy of Pakistan Ms. Saima Shahzad and Director Customs Academy Ms. Nawabzadi Aliya Khanji also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman FBR congratulated the officers on completion of their training and wished them well for their professional careers. The Chairman appreciated the role of Customs Academy in making officers learn how to maintain harmony and balance in individual and collective capacity for better execution of their professional responsibilities and authority.

The Chairman urged the young officers to remember their role as public servants, ensure their accessibility to the people and staff working under their supervision, protect FBR’s core values, continue improving their professional competence and serve the Department with utmost dedication.

Earlier, in her welcome note, Ms. Saima Shahzad, DG Customs Academy explained the key features of the training and its importance in the professional careers of the new officers. While highlighting the burgeoning challenges and diversified role of Pakistan Customs, she advised the young officers to build their careers on pragmatic lines and stay motivated to serve the country.

She also acknowledged the role and cooperation, among others, of Secretariat Training Institute, World Wildlife Fund, Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV), United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime (UNODC), US Bureau International Narcotics Law Enforcement (INL), US Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and US Customs Border Protection (CBP) during the training.

She also apprised that during the STP, in addition to Customs, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Excise laws, the officers were also imparted training on host of other topics and subjects including Anti-Money Laundering, Countering Financing for Terrorism, Human Health & Security, Cross Border Movement of Strategic Goods and Illegal Trade in Endangered Species.

Ms. Zeba Hai Azhar, Member Customs FBR acknowledged Customs Academy as a dynamic institution that is playing a key role in imparting training in overall capacity building of the Customs Department and appreciated the contribution of DG Customs Academy and her team. She also emphasized upon officers to maintain balance between facilitation and enforcement besides facilitating the taxpayers.

The passing-out officers acknowledged that the training would help them build their professional careers on solid footings.

The Chairman FBR also administered performance pledge to the passing-out officers and distributed certificates among them.

Earlier, during the day, the Chairman FBR held separate meetings with Chief Commissioners-IR and Chief Collectors based at Karachi. During the meetings, the Chairman appreciated the officers for successfully achieving revenue targets during the first five months of the current financial year. The Chairman was also briefed about the strategy and measures being adopted to meet the revenue targets. The Chairman directed the officers to make all-out efforts to attain the assigned target for the ongoing financial year.