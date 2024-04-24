ECP hands over 6.23m ballot papers to ROs for by-polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over 6.23 million ballot papers to concerned Returning Officers (ROs) for by-elections in 21 constituencies.

According to the details, approximately 2.55 million Pakistanis will exercise their right to vote for the five National Assembly constituencies, while around 3.61 million people will be voting for 16 provincial assemblies seats across the country. According to sources, more than 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed, with green-colored papers for the National Assembly and white-colored papers for the provincial assemblies.

The ballot papers have been handed over to the ROs of the respective constituencies to ensure a smooth voting process. A total of 47 candidates will be contesting for five National Assembly seats while 16 Provincial Assembly constituencies are also up for grabs

The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 21. These elections encompass five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly, all slated for April 21. Notably, the first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has already been elected unopposed for NA 207, the ECP official said. A total of 237candidates were vying for 21vacant seats in both national and provincial assemblies during the upcoming by-elections slated for April 21.

ECP delegation visits Brazil for feasibility study of polling via EVM: Headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Mr. Sikandar Sultan Raja, a high-level delegation comprising Provincial Election Commissioner (Punjab) Mr. Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Director General (IT) Mr. Muhammad Khizer Aziz and Director Mr. Nadeem Zubair visited Brazil to examine and carry out feasibility study of electoral processes using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

It should be mentioned here that many of the countries were using EVMS partially in the electoral process whereas Brazil and India are using EVMs nationwide. The electoral process of Brazil was considered as one of the best and technologically most advanced in the world.

Therefore, the ECP decided to visit Brazil and hold meetings with top officials of TSE (Brazilian Election Commission). A number of meetings were held in three days with various heads of wings of Election Management Body of Brazil i.e Tribunal Superior Electoral (TSE). These meetings were held with Secretary of Communication & Multimedia, Secretary Information Technology, Head of Identification Management, who gave detailed briefings on their electoral processes and Brazilian Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The demonstration of the EVM was also conducted. The major topics which were discussed include ‘Initiatives for strengthening the social confidence on the electoral processes’, “Introduction to the Brazilian EVM”, “Identification System being used in polling process”, and ”Special Advisory for fighting Disinformation”.

Finally, an important meeting was held between the Chief Election Commission of Pakistan Mr. Sikandar Sultan Raja and the Chief Justice of Superior Court of Brazil /President Tribunal Superior Electoral (TSE) Mr. Alexender de Moraes on various vital topics including use of EVM.