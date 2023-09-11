ECP to decide polls date: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan would decide about the date for the upcoming elections. The prime minister, in an interview with a private television, said the Parliament had passed a law according to which the ECP had the power to announce the date for new elections.

Speculations regarding the elections should end which would be held according to the prevalent law, he said, adding, “We have no intention to prolong the tenure of the caretaker government.” He said as a student of the history of Pakistan, he would express gratitude to the Quaid-e-Azam for protecting rights of the Muslim minority and saving it from the domination of majority.

After seeing the attitude of bigger states against the minorities, he said, he could see that it would have been difficult to protect the religious and cultural identity of the Muslims if the Quaid had not secured an independent state for the Muslims. He said he admired the Quaid-e-Azam for his constitutionalism, all-inclusiveness and for protection of rights of minorities.

The prime minister assured that action against smuggling would continue and the writ of the state would be established. “We are taking these actions so that the new government with its mandate can easily continue our work for public interest.”

He said the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) included current military leadership, thus making the Council a strong constitutional and legal body which was taking firm actions and implementing decisions. The caretaker federal and provincial governments had good coordination which was helpful in implementing decisions, he noted.

He said the SIFC was focusing on economic revival and on sectors of agriculture and mineral extraction. However, work would be done on major plans of investment so that they could be at an advanced stage when the next government would take over, he added. PM Kakar said Pakistan had multifaceted relations with Afghanistan and had regular discussions with it on issues of trade, terrorism, security and regional connectivity.

Both sides were talking with the realization that neighbours could not be changed, he added. To a question about rising incidents of terrorism in the country, he said the terrorists had now more latest weapons, night vision goggles and other equipment which had increased their capacity to fight.

However, he made it clear that the terrorists could not take away an inch of territory of Pakistan and the security forces would respond and manage the situation. The state would show its firmness against terrorists as in no condition anyone would be allowed to resort to violence, he stressed. PM Kakar said there was no restriction on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for taking part in the elections.

Talking about the incidents of May 9, he said miscreants resorted to vandalism and arson, and the whole incidents were reported by the local and international media. The accused involved in the incidents would be dealt with according to the law of the land, he added. He said Nawaz Sharif was a thrice elected prime minister and when he would come back to Pakistan he would be treated according to the law.

He clarified that he had no intention to start meetings with the leadership of political parties. To a question about the foreign policy, he said Pakistan had good relations with all countries, adding China was on the verge of becoming the largest economy of the world and the Western world led by the United States was anxious about it and wanted to contain its influence. Pakistan had adopted the policy of Look Africa to improve its relations with that continent which had a population of more than a billion people, he informed. He said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman would visit Pakistan on a mutually agreed time when both sides would be ready to announce projects for investment.

Responding to a question, he said Kashmir was part of body, soul and collective memory of Pakistan and Kashmiris aligned themselves with Pakistan. The PM said sports including cricket should not be politicized and the issues concerning cricket with India should only be raised by officials of the cricket board.

“We are making Pakistan a secure country for sports. But we cannot force a country to play in Pakistan,” he commented. He said he met with vice chancellors of universities in a meeting during his visit to Quetta and now he would meet with officials of the Higher Education Commission to resolve issues facing the education sector with a focused attention. He said the government would soon decide about the issue of giving relief to the electricity consumers.

PM for necessary arrangements ahead of Hajj 2024: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and the secretary to finalize arrangements ahead of the coming season of Hajj, under their supervision.

The prime minister chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the Hajj 2024. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, secretary and other relevant authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also asked for setting up a committee to review the Hajj arrangements and opined that there should be no compromise over the arrangements for the pilgrims.

The prime minister directed for submission of a comprehensive report over complaints of the pilgrims related to the Hajj 2023. A directive was also issued to the relevant ministry and the Ministry of Information Technology for the launch of a mobile application and website for offering facilitation and registration of complaints for the intending pilgrims in the upcoming season through their joint collaboration.

PM Kakar also directed for constitution of a reforms committee to submit a report regarding complaints about the private Hajj companies with suggestions. There was need to keep a vigil on the private Hajj companies so that the pilgrims sent by them should not face any difficulties, he added.

During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister also asked the minister and the secretary to personally visit Saudi Arabia, supervise the arrangements for the upcoming Hajj 2024 and submit a comprehensive report in that regard.

Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterated that all minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and assured them of complete protection of their rights and security.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Christian community that called on him. Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George and other relevant authorities were also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. PM Kakar said that those responsible for the Jaranwala incident would be made an example so that such incidents would not occur in future.

He also asked the minorities to give proposals for the resolution of their issues and problems to the government so that the same could be solved. The caretaker prime minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan ensured equal social, religious and political rights to all citizens without any racial, caste, creed and ethnic discrimination, adding with due respect to each others’ faith, a peaceful and prosperous society could be formed.

He also called upon all the segments of society to play their role in the elimination of extremism. The delegation welcomed the appointment of Khalil George as Caretaker Minister for Human Rights.

They also thanked the prime minister for visiting and taking immediate measures in the wake of Jaranwala incident. The delegation included Ijaz Augustin, a former provincial minister, Asia Ansar, a former Member of the National Assembly, bishops and pastors.

Uplift of backward areas among govt priorities: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the government was prioritising to uplift the backward areas at par with the developed parts of the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Country Director of World Bank Najy Benhassaine, appreciated the World Bank’s role for the development of backward areas particularly the remote parts of Balochistan. He said that the World Bank had played its role in relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by the unprecedented floods in 2022.

Prime Minister Kakar said the government would extend all possible administrative support for the early completion of rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas. The World Bank country director apprised the prime minister of development work for uplift of Balochistan’s backward areas, flood rehabilitation work in Sindh, and the provision of funds pledged by the World Bank in Geneva. Interim Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar also attended the meeting.

Balochistan Caretaker Minister calls on Kakar: Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Asif -ur-Rehman was called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar -ul-Haq Kakar. Former chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan was also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM, Turkmenistan envoy discuss bilateral ties: Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador conveyed the congratulations of the Turkmen leadership to the prime minister on his appointment to the august office. The warm wishes were reciprocated by the prime minister.

During the meeting, the prime minister emphasised that Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoyed excellent brotherly ties, which, he hoped, would continue to grow further. He particularly highlighted the need to focus on cooperation in trade, energy, economic connectivity and people-to-people contacts. PM Kakar also underscored the need for early completion of energy and power projects. The Turkmenistan ambassador reaffirmed the desire to cooperate on the specific initiatives as well as to enhance the overall scope and breadth of bilateral relations.