Education-sector reforms hold key importance to tackle emerging challenges: Sami

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed has said that reforms in education sector hold key importance to tackle the emerging challenges.

Talking to Bahria University Rector Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq, who called on him here on Wednesday, he also shared several initiatives taken by the ministry for improvement in the education sector.

During the meeting, they discussed various matters related to education, professional training and skill enhancement, a news release said.

Sami Saeed reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide full support in improving the education sector.

The Rector highlighted the key initiatives and achievements of Bahria University. It may be noted that this was the first time in the country’s history that the budget of the Higher Education Commission has been increased from Rs40 billion to Rs70 billion in the current fiscal year. (INP)