IIC grants conditional approval for women to perform hajj without mahram

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Ideological Council has granted conditional permission for women to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage without a Mahram.

This decision was conveyed in a written response to an inquiry from the Ministry of Hajj, addressing various schools of Islamic jurisprudence.

According to the council, Fiqh Jafaria, Maliki, and Shafi’i schools maintain that a woman can perform Hajj without a Mahram. However, the council specified that this allowance is subject to certain conditions.

The council outlined that, according to Hanafi and Hanbali jurisprudence, Hajj is not obligatory for a woman if a Mahram is not available. The scope of a woman’s Hajj without a Mahram, as per the council, is contingent on meeting specific conditions.

It further detailed that, according to the jurisprudence of Jafariya, Maliki, and Shafi’i, a woman can undertake Hajj if she is accompanied by reliable women. However, the permission from the husband or the woman’s parents is mandatory in the case of marriage.

The council asserted that a woman, unafraid of travel and Hajj without any safety concerns, can embark on the pilgrimage without a Mahram. In instances where a woman chooses to go on Hajj with a group without a Mahram, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is directed to conduct an investigation. The council emphasizes that the woman is only allowed to proceed with Hajj without a Mahram after the group members are satisfied, ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrim. (NNI)