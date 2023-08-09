Educational cooperation major plank of Pak-US ties: Masood

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has termed educational cooperation as a major plank and a foundational principle of Pak-US relationship.

Addressing a group of 54 Pakistan students who have arrived in the United States on Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, he said education is connecting the youth of the two countries.

He said Pak-US Alumni network has grown to 39000 students and is a huge network. He said nearly 8,000 Pakistanis were enrolled in the U.S. during academic year 2021-22. This represents a 17 percent increase from the previous year.

Thanking US government and IREX for strong commitment towards education exchange programs with Pakistan, the Ambassador said such programs are connecting the youth and resulting in strong networks among the future builders of the nation.

He said that Pak-US relationship is an important relationship and we have invested in multiple disciplines.

He said students are the ambassadors of the country. He advised students to present their country and its ethos with confidence, pride and honestly.

Masood Khan also advised the students to avoid generalization of US society and keenly observe various facets of US life and learn about those strengths that have made the country a leading nation of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Branch Chief, South and Central Asia Fulbright Programs Julia Findlay welcomed Pakistani students to US and highlighted importance of Pak-US relationship. She said that in 2022 the two countries celebrated important milestones on 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s birth as a nation and 75th anniversary of the bilateral relations.

Earlier Deputy Director, South and Central Asia Press and Public Diplomacy Office Anne Seshadri also spoke on the occasion.