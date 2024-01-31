Efforts ongoing to strengthen country’s borders: Mujahid

KABUL (BNA): Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Acting Minister of National Defense, has expressed determination to strengthen the country’s borders during a meeting with Abdul Salam Azizov, the head of intelligence and border guards of Uzbekistan.

The discussion covered border issues, strengthening bilateral relations, economic and transit cooperation, and

other topics.

Mujahid emphasized the enhancement of relations between the two neighboring and Muslim countries, stating that significant progress has been made on the

country’s borders over the past year, and more actions are planned for the future.

He also assured his Uzbekistani counterparts that the defense and security forces of the Islamic Emirate are ready to collaborate on developmental projects and regional investments.

Uzbekistan reciprocated by emphasizing the strengthening of relations with the Islamic Emirate and assuring continued cooperation in various sectors for the people of Afghanistan.