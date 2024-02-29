Chinese President Receives Credentials from Bilal Karimi, the New Afghan Ambassador

KABUL (BNA): In a special ceremony held on Tuesday, Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China, formally accepted the credentials of Mawlavi Assadullah Bilal Karimi, as the Ambassador and Extraordinary Representative of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that Karimi also had a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, who congratulated him on his new role.

Karimi began his tenure as the ambassador at the Afghan Embassy in China this year, following the submission of his credentials to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.