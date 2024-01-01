EFU Life partners with inDrive— introduces an ‘In-Ride Insurance Cover’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: EFU Life has partnered with inDrive, a prominent ride-hailing service provider, to introduce “In-Ride Insurance Coverage’’ for both their drivers and passengers. This collaboration aims to provide esteemed inDrive customers and dedicated drivers with an enhanced sense of security and reliability during their transportation journeys.

EFU Life offers comprehensive coverage for various unexpected situations, including accidental death, permanent total disability resulting from on-trip accidents, reimbursement for accidental medical expenses, funeral coverage, ambulance costs related to accidents, and a complementary mHealth facility. Moreover, the plan includes a daily payment benefit specifically designed for drivers. These comprehensive insurance benefits meaningful for both passengers and drivers.

Mohammed Ali Ahmed, MD & CEO of EFU Life, commented, “I am delighted about our collaboration with inDrive, which signifies a substantial stride in fortifying benefits for gig economy workers and inDrive’s passengers. Over the years, EFU Life has consistently prioritized customer segmentation through various digital & inclusive insurance initiatives. Ride-hailing services are an important segment through which we can include a significant number of lives in the insurance net. Through this strategic partnership, our goal is to elevate benefits for both travelers and drivers, helping inDrive to provide value-added services to its internal and external customers and making insurance easy and convenient for the masses.”

While speaking at the signing ceremony, Roman Ermoshin, Director of Ride-Hailing (APAC), stated “The introduction of insurance for our users marks the next step in our service development in Pakistan, with a renewed focus on protections and convenience. Our partnership is set to deliver the highest service quality to our users and will further solidify the position of both companies in the Pakistani market.”.

This partnership between EFU Life and inDrive underscores the importance of collaboration in driving positive change as a testament to how two industry leaders can unite for innovation and societal betterment. The partnership not only aims to provide enhanced security for inDrive customers and drivers but also signifies a commitment to continuous collaboration for future success. Both organizations are enthusiastic about building on this, working together to achieve even greater milestones in the times ahead.