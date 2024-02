GAZA ( Quds News Network): Responding to a recent statement by US President Joe Biden stating that Egypt’s Sisi closed the Rafah border crossing to humanitarian aid, Egypt says it has “from the very beginning, opened the Rafah crossing from its side without restrictions or conditions and exerted strong pressure on all relevant parties to ensure the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.”

“However, Israel’s continuous bombardment of the Palestinian side prevented the entry of the aid.”