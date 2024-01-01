Nissanka creates history with landmark ODI double-century

Monitoring Desk

COLOMBO: Pathum Nissanka became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a men’s ODI double hundred.

Pathum Nissanka’s 210* was the first-ever double-century for a Sri Lanka batter, and was also the highest-ever individual score for Sri Lanka in ODIs. He beat Sanath Jayasuriya’s 24-year-old record. Jayasuriya had scored 189 against India in Sharjah in 2000.

Nissanka walked out to open for Sri Lanka, after his team was asked to bat by the Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. His start was far from perfect, and the batter took his time to settle in. However, the batter went for the big shots after getting his eye in.

He added 182 runs for the opening wicket with Avishka Fernando and didn’t relent after his partner fell in the 27th over. Nissanka reached his hundred in the 32nd over, taking 88 balls to get there.

In the last 18 overs, Nissanka slammed 110 runs. He took merely 48 balls to reach his double ton after crossing his century, smashing 20 fours and eight sixes. With his help, Sri Lanka reached 381/3 in 50 overs.

The 210* is the joint-fifth-highest score in men’s ODIs. Overall, it was the 12th double ton in men’s ODI history.