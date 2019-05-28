Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan from June 4-7

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed in Pakistan from June4-7, said an official notification issued on Tuesday.

The announcement came days after Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the Eid Day 1 will be celebrated on June 5 in light of the lunar observations.

The minister said that he has sent the five-year Hijri Calendar to the Islamic Ideology Council, adding that the calendar will be presented before cabinet on Wednesday. “I personally believe that there is no need to have Ruet-t-Hilal Committee in the country.”

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on June 4 to review for moon sighting.

Fawad has been severely criticised by the religious quarters for his recent statements on avoiding the role of clergy in determining the start or end of Ramzan.