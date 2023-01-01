Eight players and officials charged for match fixing during T10 League

F.P. Report

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICCI) has charged several players and officials for breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code during the T10 League.

Eight players, officials and team owners are charged with breaching various counts of the Anti-Corruption Code. The charges are in relation to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The said tournament took place between 19 November, 2021- 4 December, 2021. Six teams played in the tournament.

They pertain to attempts made to corrupt the matches in the league. These attempts were disrupted. ECB appointed ICC as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB’s Code during the tournament. Thus, ICC are issuing these charges on the ECB’s behalf.

Krishan Kumar Chaudhary (co-owner of a team), Parag Sanghvi (co-owner of a team), Ashar Zaidi (batting coach), Rizwan Javed (domestic player), Saliya Saman (domestic player), Sunny Dhillon (assistant coach), Nasir Hossain (Bangladesh player) and Shadab Ahamed (team manager) have been charged by the ICC.

Six of the charged – Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Parag Sanghvi, Azhar Zaidi, Rizwan Javed, Saliya Saman and Sunny Dhillon – have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from 19 September 2023 to respond to the charges.