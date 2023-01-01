Elections should be held as per constitution: Kaira

ISLAMABAD (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday said that the general elections in the country should be held according to the Constitution and not on the will and whims of a single party as PPP believes in democratic norms.

“Any political party achieved people’s mandate in free and transparent election would have all the right to form government and address the country’s problems”, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

PPP has strong roots in masses that would win the general elections and complete the mission of former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, he added. He said the PPP believes in services to people, not abusive politics, adding, PPP is not fighting against any political party but against poverty and inflation.

PPP government had always worked for poor people and downtrodden segments of the society, he added. Replying a question, he said the blame of rigging is unacceptable as the party’s success in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK) by-election reflected the AJK’s people’s fully support for the party.

To another question, he replied party would win the upcoming general elections with thumping majority with the support of its committed workers and followers.