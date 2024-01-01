Elections versus political stability

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that February 8 elections would bring political stability to the country. He hoped that the next government would work with the IMF and bring reforms in the taxation system to take the economy forward and bring political stability to the country.

Pakistanis have long been victims of political anarchy and persistent economic volatility that ruined their family life and brought chaos and polarization in society. Political analysts and the public commonly perceive that a fresh election is the only recipe that can bring calm in the ongoing political tussle and revitalize peace and economic stability in the turmoil-hit nation.

In fact, fresh elections are not a guarantee for future peace and political stability rather this exercise could bring further disagreement and collusion if our politicians and civic groups do not demonstrate maturity, observe the code of conduct, cooperate with concerned authorities, and display resilience and big-heartedness in accepting the electoral results whether they champion the contest or suffer defeat.

All parties and contesting candidates could not be victorious at the same time, as one’s victory would be a defeat for others and vice versa. That is a part of the game and this political process should not be taken as a matter of ego, life or death rather all defeating candidates must look for their weaknesses and speed up their efforts for a victory in the next term.

Trading blame for rigging, criticizing state institutions, and making disputes out of nothing has been a long-held practice of Pakistani politicians and political parties throughout the past. The politics of hatred, accusations, and dogfighting have never brought any positivity in this country.

The nation has paid a heavy price for the selfish politics of its leaders, and such behavior cannot be tolerated anymore. All Political groups have sufficient time to run their electoral campagins and use all lawful means to get public approval in the upcoming election.

However, it is the beauty of democracy and the political process that civic groups respect the public verdict and each publically elected government completes its full 5 years term. It is vital for the consolidation of democracy and the only way forward to achieve political and economic stability in the country.