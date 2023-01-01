Elevating women: SLIC prioritizes fight against cancer by partnering with Pink Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the nation’s largest and leading life and health insurance provider, announces strategic partnership with Pink Pakistan, a non-profit and non-government organization dedicated to improving the lives of the women.

This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to addressing the pressing issues related to women’s health and well-being in Pakistan. By focusing on raising awareness about women’s health and providing financial enablement through SLIC’s Sinf-e-Aahan Cancer Protection Plan, this partnership recognizes the multifaceted challenges women in Pakistan face, especially concerning healthcare and financial security.

The statistics highlighting the impact of cancer on women’s mortality and the financial challenges associated with cancer treatment in developing countries like Pakistan underscore the urgency of such collaborations. Speaking about the partnership, Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of SLIC emphasized that by addressing gender inequalities and adopting an inclusive approach to reduce the burden of cancer for women is forward-thinking and aligns with the broader global effort to promote gender equity in healthcare. Mr. Hussain continued, “This partnership has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of women in Pakistan, ensuring they have access to the healthcare they need and are financially protected during challenging times. It’s a step towards a healthier and more equitable future for women in the country.”

“We are thrilled to join hands with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan in this important endeavor, said Zubaida Qazi, President Pink Pakistan. We are committed to improving the lives of women across the nation, and this strategic partnership with SLIC aligns perfectly with our mission. Cancer affects not only the individual diagnosed but also their families and communities. By working together, we hope to empower women with knowledge about cancer prevention, early detection, and access to the necessary healthcare resources.” Increasing awareness of cancer risk factors and symptoms among women is a crucial aspect of addressing the challenges associated with female cancer in Pakistan. SLIC and Pink Pakistan plan to generate awareness by hosting seminars with the first one starting at State Life Principal Office during the month of October.

This can make a significant impact in reducing the burden of cancer and ensuring a healthier and more secure future for our nation. State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, established in 1972, stands as a pillar of reliability and excellence in the insurance industry. With a commitment to securing the future of individuals and families nationwide, State Life’s comprehensive range of insurance products caters to diverse needs. With 69 percent of market share, the corporation’s total premium sales witnessed a growth of 67 percent year-on-year in 2022, while the new business sales incurred a staggering growth of 143 percent.

This growth makes SLIC the leader in the industry and one of the most successful state-owned entities which is continuously adapting to meet the evolving needs of Pakistanis. Pink Pakistan is a non-profit and non-government organization dedicated to improving the lives of the women belonging to marginalized communities in Pakistan.

The organization launched several initiatives to ensure their goal of empowering these women, by safeguarding their right to well-being and welfare in our society. Pink Pakistan in its initial phase aims to create awareness around breast cancer, its early detection, and prompt treatment. With the aim of promoting primary prevention in the society, Pink Pakistan has set up awareness centers in the slums of Karachi. Through HEC, we reach out to the 2.4 million students across Pakistan and conduct sessions throughout the year. We also provide free and effective treatment referrals to the patients. Our goal is to improve the quality of basic health services by rebuilding and strengthening our basic health care units.