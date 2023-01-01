KP Textile Mills Association elections: Kamran elected new chairman

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Kamran Shah of Amin Group of Industries (Sarhad Textile Mills Ltd & Royal Textile Mills Ltd) has been elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), with Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak of Bibojee Group of Companies (Rahman Cotton Mills Ltd, Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd & Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd) being elected unopposed as the Vice Chairman during a general body meeting held on Tuesday.

These elections, conducted under the chairmanship of Mr. Afan Aziz, marked a significant moment for the association, which plays a pivotal role in the textile industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The meeting was graced by the presence of eminent members, including Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, Mohsin Wadud, Haroon Ur Rashid, Syed Aftab Hayat, Mohammad Israr Khan, Usman Gul, Usman Paracha, Liaqat Ali Khan, Malik Abdul Muqeet, Imtiaz Ahmad, Faizan Ahmad, Barrister Ibrahim Khan Afridi and Muhammad Yasir Khattak Advocate.

Established in March 2020, KPTMA stands as the primary representative body for textile mills in KP, boasting a total capacity of 750,000 spindles and a range of state-of-the-art machinery and modern textile mill equipment.

This sector significantly bolsters the regional economy by generating over 45,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities throughout its value chain.

The newly elected Chairman, Muhammad Kamran Shah, addressed the general body meeting and reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges facing the KP textile industry.

He particularly highlighted the energy-related issues and pledged to engage with both federal and provincial governments to find sustainable solutions.

Operating in the industry, he noted, has become a challenge due to rising energy prices, causing several mills to halt operations.

Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shah underscored his dedication to reviving the textile sector, especially for units that had ceased production.

He expressed his intention to prioritize problem-solving, focusing on the industry’s most pressing issues, including those related to electricity and gas supply.

In his concluding remarks, the newly elected Chairman thanked the members of KPTMA for their trust and confidence in his leadership. He assured them that he would spare no effort in the pursuit of industrial development within the province.

The election of the new KPTMA leadership heralds a new chapter for the textile industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the association looks forward to working collectively toward the betterment of the textile sector.(APP)