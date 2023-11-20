Elon Musk’s Twitter/X in hot waters 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Elon Musk, the world richest person and owner of Twitter also known as X is in hot waters due to his so called anti Semitic comments and several questions were asked about him at the White House press briefing today.

John Kirby, the National Security Spokesperson of the White House was asked if Elon Musk’s company Space X and NASA collaborations could create a national security threat, to which John Kirby stated that public private partnerships are great in field of research and development and that he is not aware of any such threat.



To another question whether White House would pull off its account from Twitter/X, John Kirby gave a vague reply but he did say that “his (Musk) rhetoric is concerning.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Elon Musk recently made tweets on his platform condemning the Israeli aggression in Gaza, for which he has been praised globally but on the other hand several business giants in America have stopped giving Twitter/X advertisements which is the main resource of revenue for the platform.

Regarding President Biden and President Xi’s recently meeting, John Kirby said that the recent meeting did bring positive development in the areas of military to military communication, combatting the flow of Fentanyl in America from China and working together with China in the areas of Artificial Intelligence.



John Kirby did say that the President stands by his direct statement of calling President Xi a dictator. While replying to another question about President Biden being called “Genocide Joe” John Kirby said that people have the right to free speech in America.

