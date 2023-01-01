Emergency imposed in KP due to increase in chicken pox cases

PESHAWAR (APP): The emergency has been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to increase in chicken pox cases wherein so far 55 cases have been reported in Chitral and Khyber district.

According to details, 34 teachers and children were affected by chicken pox in Tehsil Mastuj schools, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said. As many as11 cases of chickenpox have been reported in the Tirah Maidan area of Khyber district, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said.

One chicken pox patient admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital, 4 patients confirmed in private clinics wherein Chitral and Khyber infected patients have been isolated, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said.

He disclosed that 5 children going home after diagnosis in a private clinic will be searched and isolated.

The health department has directed all districts to provide details of chickenpox cases by Monday, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said.