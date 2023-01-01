Where we are going today: Harrat restaurant in AlUla

Nada Hameed

Harrat restaurant in AlUla is among the amazing places to savor the region’s best flavors through a mix of Arabic and International fusion dishes.

From laid-back lunches to lively evenings, this eatery has a variety of options to suit all tastes. Seafood, Middle Eastern mezze, pasta, and fresh grills are all part of the menu.

The dishes are made by international chefs using fresh ingredients sourced directly from AlUla’s sustainable farms, giving a rich taste of the region’s essence.

As you step in, you’ll be greeted by a rustic ambiance adorned with handmade rugs and local earthenware. It’s a truly authentic experience that awaits.

Harrat offers visitors with a refreshing farm-to-table Caesar salad as a starter. It is a delightful mix of parmesan slices, juicy shrimp, crisp lettuce, and sweet pomegranate.

The main course options included intriguing Middle Eastern and African-inspired dishes. The “Basha w Asakro” from Syria and the olive and lemon Moroccan chicken tajine were flavorful highlights.

The dish “Basha w Asakro” originally consisted of Shish Barak and kibbeh. However, the chefs at Harrat restaurant put their twist on it by replacing the kibbeh with fried Shish Barak. This delightful variation is served with a rich tomato sauce, deviating from the original recipe’s yogurt soup.

For the main, they also offer the festive Sayadieh, an Egyptian dish. It features a big Lethrinus nebulosus fish on a tray, accompanied by brown rice adorned with rosemary, rose petals, lemon slices, and roasted pine nuts.

Dessert is a treat for both the eyes and the taste buds. The mahalabia, topped with delicate Syrian cotton candy, is adorned with rose petals, pistachios, and a drizzle of caramel.

They also offer vanilla ice cream crowned with a date-paste flower, infused with Arabian spices like cardamom and cinnamon. A sprinkle of pistachios and a whole walnut added the final touch.

Courtesy: arabnews