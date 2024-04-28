Envoy discusses activities, challenges with Hanafi

KABUL (BNA): Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy PM for Administrative Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, held a meeting with the Afghan Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this meeting, Mawlavi Fazl Mohammad Haqani provided information to the Deputy PM for Administrative Affairs, about the functions and activities of the Afghan embassy in Iran, as well as the situation of Afghan migrants. He further continued that there are good relations and mutual respect between the two countries, and the officials of the embassy are working to strengthen and expand it as much as possible.

Mawlawi Haqani added that since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, efforts have been made to address the challenges of Afghan migrants, traders, and students in various areas, and further actions underway to resolve their remaining issues.

Moreover, the Afghan ambassador urged the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to pay special attention to the issuance of ID cards and passports required for all Afghan citizens residing in Iran.

For his part, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy PM for Administrative Affair, also conveyed gratitude for the activities and contributions of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Embassy in Iran.

In the end, the Deputy PM for Administrative Affairs also reiterated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to mutual respect and positive relations with all countries, especially its neighbors.