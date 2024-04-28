Qomi: Iran supports all constructive initiatives concerning Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Iranian Ambassador and Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, stated that Iran supports any initiative, including appointing a special envoy for Afghanistan; however, the qualifications of this envoy must be clear.

In a special interview with TOLOnews, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, said he regards the recognition of the Islamic Emirate as an issue dependent on the will of the Afghan people, and added that the desires of the Afghan people are recognized by his country.

The Iranian official also said that addressing problems in Afghanistan and alleviating concerns about terrorism requires a regional consensus and the joint cooperation of countries regarding Afghanistan.

“Any constructive initiative, such as the selection of a representative with clearly defined qualifications, which aids in improving the conditions in Afghanistan, should be welcomed,” Hassan Kazemi Qomi said.

He called the current cooperation between Tehran and Kabul “unparalleled,” in the interview.

However, Qomi explained the reason for his country’s non-recognition of the Islamic Emirate in this way: “Recognizing governments is related to the will of the people of that country; what we have repeatedly stated is that whatever the Afghan people say will be endorsed by us.”

He also mentioned that developments in Afghanistan significantly impact the national security interests of neighboring countries, and that the world must accept that resolving problems in Afghanistan and concerns about terrorism require regional consensus and joint cooperation with Afghanistan.

“The international community should understand that to overcome the problems in Afghanistan, if there is a concern from the international community about the issue of terrorism, we must move in a direction that allows us to assist this government through joint cooperation, especially with neighboring countries,” said Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

This high-ranking official of the Islamic Republic of Iran also called for the strengthening of cooperation between Tehran and Kabul, which will require trust-building efforts.