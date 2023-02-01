Erdogan says Israel to pay very heavy price if it hunts down Hamas members in Turkey

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Israel on Wednesday against hunting down Hamas members in Turkey, saying Israel would pay a very heavy price for this.

He also rejected plans to establish a buffer zone in Gaza after the fighting in the enclave is over, Erdogan was cited as saying, adding that such a plan was “disrespectful” to Palestinians.

Reuters reported last week that Israel had conveyed plans for the buffer zone to several Arab states and Turkey.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Qatar, Erdogan said Gaza’s future after the war would be decided by Palestinian people and that Israel must return the territories it occupies, according to broadcaster Haberturk.

He added that Western support for Israel, namely from the United States, had caused the current situation in the region.

Courtesy: alarabiya