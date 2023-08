LONDON: The European Union said on Friday that it was “appalled” by the Israeli demolition of a Palestinian school in Ein Samiya in the occupied West Bank.

The EU called on Israel in a tweet “to respect Palestinian children’s right to education and to compensate EU for the funding lost.”

In the last year, three schools were demolished by the Israeli occupation authorities, affecting 78 students.

Fifty-eight other schools remain under the threat of demolition.

Courtesy: alquds